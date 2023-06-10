SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe thunderstorms brought scattered reports of tree and power line damage throughout the ArkLaTex Saturday. A few strong storms may brush our deep east Texas counties thorugh Saturday night. On-and-off storms are expected through Tuesday, with our first heatwave of 2023 arriving by the middle of the week.

Current 1-hour radar loop

Additional thunderstorms are possible this evening and tonight: A slow-moving cluster of storms will continue to move out of the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and approach the ArkLaTex this evening. An isolated severe storm or two may pass very close to Rusk and Shelby counties bringing high wind or hail.

Current Futurecast Loop

Sunday forecast high temperatures

Less rain and more heat Sunday: Rain will likely end overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. We will have partly cloudy and hot weather for most of the day Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Late in the day a cold front will approach the northern ArkLaTex, and if the atmosphere can recover from Saturday’s storms, an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ level 1 outlook for areas along and north of I-20. This means 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible, but widespread severe weather like we experienced Saturday is not expected.

Sunday severe weather risk

Heat to build as rain dries up midweek: The cold front north of the ArkLaTex will likely keep scattered storms and an isolated severe weather threat for hail and high wind going for the northern ArkLaTex Monday and Tuesday.

As high pressure builds midweek and the rain dries up, the hottest temperatures of 2023 will arrive. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the upper 90s, possibly reaching 100 degrees. High humidity may bring heat index or ‘feels like temperatures’ near or above 105 degrees during this period meaning heat advisories may be issued at some point next week.