(Loving Living Local) – Serios’ Feed and Seed has been in the business since 1976 and is an official partner with Louisiana Downs. It’s not only your one-stop shop for feeding and attracting deer. They also have Christmas gifts for pets, like treats, kennels, and leashes at a much cheaper price than you would find at any other store.

Also, if you like to keep your grass and garden looking healthy through the wintertime, Serios’ has everything you need! Visit them at 5109 E Texas St in Bossier City, LA, and view their website and Facebook to learn more about them and what they provide.