Editor’s note: This story was modified to reflect the degree of felony – not the ages of the children listed in the investigation.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a Joaquin woman turned herself in Tuesday in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon (Source: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon of Joaquin is facing charges of:

Indecency with a child (F-3; felony third-degree)

Sexual assault, involving a (F-2; felony second-degree)

Improper relationship between educator and student, also involving a (F-2; felony second-degree)

The SCSO said Ramon’s arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation. They booked her into the Shelby County Jail, and she is awaiting arraignment by a Shelby County Magistrate.

Authorities said the investigation is extensive and ongoing.