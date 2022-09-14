Each week NBC 6 News Salutes the Badge by recognizing a law enforcement officer that stands out in his or her own special way.

Many times we receive help from a given law enforcement agency in getting the telling of those stories coordinated. Tonight we are recognizing a law enforcer we work with on a weekly basis, Sergeant Rod White.

Sgt. White is a nine-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and recently was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Rod is a integral part of the public information office. He assists NBC 6 News in coordinating the Salute the Badge stories we share on Bossier Sheriff’s office employees.

On behalf of NBC 6 News, congratulations Rod, you’ve earned it.