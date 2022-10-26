SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Ahead of National First Responders Day on Friday Academy Sports + Outdoors makes a generous donation benefiting area first responders and 20 local kids from the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Shreveport

For their hard work in the classroom and at home, the kids received a $100 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card. They also got the chance to get a little guidance on how to spend it from the first responders.

“With that $100 blessing they were able to come out and get some needs and somethings that they wanted as well,” said Vanessa Brown, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Shreveport. “It really just shows that doing the right thing no matter your circumstance you will be able to be successful and get rewards for it.”

The kids’ rewards are financial, for first responders Wednesday night provided a reward that’s far more valuable.

“It feels amazing. I asked her what her favorite thing was, and she told me, ‘To be able to walk around with an officer.” said Deputy Macy Bowlin with the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, as tears filled her eyes.

It’s all done so bonds can be established and trust can be earned.

“It’s crucial,” said Brown. “I think that it’s very important for our kids to be able to see our first responders in a different light.”

“It’s typically not on the citizen’s best day when they have to contact law enforcement. But, this is a great way for us to develop a relationship and interact with each other.” said Louisiana State Police Trooper Jonathan Odom.

Trooper Odom says his partner this evening was a young man from Booker T. Washington High School who was able to get several pieces of clothing and a new water bottle that he’ll have for the upcoming basketball season.

According to Deputy Brown event like this one prove to be a worthwhile experience for everyone.

“They get to see that the police are not bad and they are not out to get you,” she said. “We’re here to help them.”

Academy Sports + Outdoors also provided a $1,000 gift card to the Caddo Sheriff’s Office to buy items for the annual Sheriffs Safety Town Trunk or Treat.

The Halloween event happens Friday, October 28th at Summer Grove Baptist Church, beginning at 4:30pm.