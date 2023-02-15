BOSSIER PARISH, Louisiana (KTAL/KSHV) – Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington is once again leading the charge for a clean community and encouraging people to help do their part during the annual Operation Clean Sweep.

It’s a parish-wide volunteer effort to pick up trash and litter.

“We kinda have a pet peeve here in Bossier about trash and litter,” said Whittington. “And it’s been proven that a dirty, trashy neighborhood has more crime.”

Sheriff Whittington is getting the word out early about this year’s Operation Clean Sweep, which takes place on Saturday, March 18.

“Nobody cares about your neighborhood like you do. And so we learned a long time ago, focus on your area,” he said. “We don’t want you to come out and go to a different part of the town or parish or whatever. You care more about your neighborhood. Clean it up.”

According to the volunteer group Keep Bossier Beautiful, last year there were 755 registered volunteers and nearly 28,000 pounds of trash was removed

The clean up effort gets underway at 8:00 a.m. Following the clean-up, crawfish, hot dogs and hamburgers will be served to all volunteers at the Sheriff’s Viking Drive Substation.