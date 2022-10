SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A lieutenant with the Shreveport Police Department has been chosen to represent Louisiana in a special way.

Lieutenant Diana Sanchez will represent the state in the Law Enforcement Torch Run’s “Final Leg” for the 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin, Germany.

The 26-year veteran of the department will head to Berlin for the World Summer Games next June.

Lt. Sanchez has advocated for the Special Olympics for more than two decades.