CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The most recent deputy of the quarter in Caddo Parish is a four-legged crime fighter.

“He is a one of a kind. I probably won’t ever see another Samos,” says his handler, Senior Deputy Brock Bonds. “He was genetically correct for this job.”

The two have forged a special relationship to help nab criminals and get drugs off parish streets.

For their efforts, Samos was recently named the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Quarter by Sheriff Steve Prator.

Senior Deputy Bonds takes none of the credit.

“This is for [Samos]. This is the work that he’s done,” Bonds said. “I’ve just been the man behind the leash and happened to be at the right spot at the right time.”

Samos recently helped subdue a suspect who was fighting a deputy, ending the confrontation immediately.

“They work their butts off for us. They didn’t ask to do this. We brought them here to do this,” said Bonds. “And for him to do the things he does without question, man, it means a lot for him to be recognized.”

The two communicate through Samos’ body posture. Bonds says Samos is a great communicator.

“Samos is very good at giving off that body posture,” he said. “As a handler working with him everyday is how I learn what he’s telling me.”

Unspoken communication for an invaluable departmental resource.

“These dogs save officers and civilians lives everyday. And they do it without hesitation,” said Bonds. “I don’t have to ask him to do it. He just does it.”