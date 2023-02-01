SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office recently showed off her tremendous singing voice to a crowd at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum.

On January 20th, Deputy Tiffany Schubert sang the national anthem prior to the Shreveport Mudbugs game with the Odessa Jackalopes.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office shared her performance, which has been viewed more than 46,000 times, on their Facebook page.

Thousands passed along congratulations to Deputy Schubert on her tremendous rendition of the song.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says he’s proud to have talented people like Deputy Schubert wearing their uniform.