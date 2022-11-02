BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Fire Department is hoping on Thursday, November 3, you can help them help one of their own whose wife is in the middle of another fight with cancer.

The department will come together at a fish fry at the Fire Department where all proceeds benefit Melissa Kinney, the wife of Fire Captain Matt Kinney.

“It’s good to know that we’re going to come together for them for what they’re going through,” said Chris Dison, Fire Inspector for the Bossier City Fire Department.

Last year Melissa beat Stage-3 colon cancer with surgery and chemotherapy.

A check-up with her doctors showed she now has Stage-4 liver cancer. The couple has three children together.

She is receiving treatment at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and the fire department is looking to help offset the family’s growing bills.

“They have a lot of expenses. They have to travel back and forth to MD Anderson. Their stay. Their travel. Their food, all that stuff. She’s been out of work for a while and they just need some help.” said Dison. “They’ve gone through a lot. But, you know Melissa she’s big in her faith. She human, but she’s big in her faith and she’s staying strong. Matt is staying strong for her and we’re just trying to support them.”

According to Dison, every piece of fish that’s being fried on Thursday was caught and donated by former Fire Captain John DiGilarmo and his father Dominic.

At a fish fry fundraiser held for Melissa last year the Bossier Fire Department sold over 1,000 plates. They hope to do the same, or more, on Thursday.

If you’d like to help, stop by the Bossier City Fire Station at 620 Benton Road between 11:00am and 1:00pm.

A plate costs $10, but the firefighters will gladly accept your generous donations.