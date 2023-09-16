SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — RASA (Resource Access Service Association) is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating with salsa, food, and community at The Seventh Tap Brewing Project.

Hispanic Heritage Month is an annual celebration of culture and history that coincides with the Independence Day celebrations of several Latin American nations.

The Latin Salsa night is ‘a tropical music fundraiser for RASA, the only Latino non-profit in Northwest Louisiana that steps out’ said co-founder of RASA, Mario Villafuentes.

There will be food available by Chef Gabriel Balderas co-founder of RASA and owner of Zuzul Coastal Cusine.

The proceeds go towards NWLA-RASA , a 501c3 organization, that focuses on creating programs, education, community outreach, immigration, social awareness, and legal/medical assistance for Latino communities in Louisiana.

Their “Fiesta de Baile” (dance festival) includes traditional Mexican Folklorico dancers, tropical rhythms, food and drinks.

DJ Aguilar will be at The Tap along with Ballet Folklorico and Salsa Instructor Miguel. The event is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There is no cover charge for attending.