RINGGOLD, La. – (KTAL/KMSS) State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire that claimed the life of a woman in Ringgold on Saturday night.

Bienville Parish Fire Districts #4 and #5 responded to a mobile home fire in the 2100 block of Washington Street around 8:45 p.m., where they located the body of a female victim in the home. Identification and cause of death are still pending an autopsy by the Bienville Parish Coroner’s Office.

The scene has been assessed, witness statements have been collected, and a press release from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall stated the victim is believed to be the 44-year-old tenant of the home.

SFM deputies have not been able to rule out the tenant’s common practice of running the electric stove burners and oven to heat the home as a potential contributing factor to the fire.

SFM deputies were able to determine the fire began in the kitchen, though the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Deputies were also unable to confirm the presence of working smoke alarms, which are proven to save lives during a fire emergency.

The SFM urges citizens to practice safe heating practices at home, and they have provided a list of helpful tips for staying safe in colder months:

Place space heaters three to five feet away from objects that might catch fire, such as blankets or curtains.

Plug all heaters directly into wall outlets and do not use power strips or extension cords.

Never heat your home with a stove, oven, or grill.

Do not leave space heaters, candles, or open flames of any kind unattended.

The SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life helps your local fire department install smoke alarms in your home for free. If you are in need, contact your nearest fire department and request a smoke alarm installation today.