SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many people suffered through multiple days without electricity caused by last week’s storm as did many local businesses, that would serve as an escape for customers looking to beat the heat.

Fat Tuesday Sandwich Shop and Cantina Laredo are two of many businesses dealing with the loss of revenue and product as they were forced to close due to electrical outages.

Cantina Laredo owner Josh Douglas said they lost power on Friday and it did not come back on until Monday, causing a loss of product. Fat Tuesday Owner Brady Hibner said they basically lost all their food products.

Both Restaurants say they are working with their insurance companies and will hopefully recoup the loss of product. Both owners say they are thankful for the communities they serve.

“They support us so much around here, and especially when we have any kind of adversity, they come back even stronger,” Hibner said.