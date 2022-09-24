CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreve Memorial Library branch in Mooringsport is now reopened after renovations are complete. It has been closed since May.

There is a new layout, painting, lighting, and a self-check-out area. Library officials said it needed a good facelift.

“It’s a night and day difference. It’s the same branch but has a totally different feel. The floors set it off. It’s so welcoming and so spacious. So it feels like the branch is a lot bigger than what it once was. So there’s more room to come check out books, use computers, and get to know your community,” said Samantha Bonnette, Shreve Memorial Libraries Marketing and Development Manager.

She said the library is right across the street from Mooringsport Elementary and is ready to offer programs for the kids again. It’s open five days a week.