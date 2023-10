RED RIVER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters throughout Red River Parish took to the polls to select new leadership in positions from the police jury, to the parish’s top law enforcement officer and the results are in.

According to the Geaux Vote portal, in Red River, there are 47.8% of Democrats, 32.7% of Republicans, and 19.5% registered as other qualified voters.

Red River Parish’s new Sheriff, democrat Glen Edwards won with 67.25% of votes.