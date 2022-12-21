The shelter has purchased extra sleeping cots to accommodate people needing shelter.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana’s Randy Sams Outreach shelter is preparing to provide shelter to the city’s homeless.

Right now, 70 people are sheltering at the center. Jennifer Lacefield, the shelter’s director, said that number is expected to rise as temperatures drop in the coming days.

“There’s no reason why we would ever turn anybody away from coming in from out in the cold, so we make sure that anybody seeking shelter is able to get it,” Lacefield said.

The shelter can house 136 residents.

The shelter also needs donations of cold-weather clothing like coats, sweatshirts, hats, scarves, and gloves.

Donations can be dropped off 24/7 at the Shelter at 402 Oak St., Texarkana, Texas, 75501.