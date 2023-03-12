Texarkana police are asking the public to help locate a woman who suffers from dementia and wandered away from her home on Larry Street on Sunday.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman who suffers from dementia and wandered away on Sunday from her home on Larry Street.

Sadami Slick has been described by authorities as a 5’ 6” tall Pacific Islander, weighing approximately 115 pounds. She is likely wearing a grey and teal sweater, and a headband.

Slick is assumed to be traveling on foot.

She was located at Central Mall hours after wandering off from her home last Friday and has been known to enter other properties in the past, including the Red River Credit Union.

Please call 911 immediately if you see Slick, and be sure to check your backyards and cameras if you leave near the Larry Street / Moores Lane area.