SHREVEPORT, La. – The date and time are set for the 47th playing of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, as the 2023 edition of Shreveport-Bossier’s annual college football bowl game will kick off on Saturday, December 16 at 8:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The primetime game on Saturday, December 16 is slated to feature a matchup of the Big 12 Conference against the Pac-12 Conference, which would be the first time two Power Five teams have matched up in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl since 2016.

“A primetime Saturday night game, along with the matchup we have this year, produces a lot of excitement for the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl,” remarked Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters. “Being on the night of December 16 will allow local and traveling fans to enjoy a full day of tailgating and football without interfering with Christmas plans, so we think this sets up tremendously for local and traveling fans.”

The last time the Independence Bowl had a primetime kickoff on a Saturday was the 1990 Independence Bowl between Louisiana Tech and Maryland – the only game in the Independence Bowl’s history to end in a tie. It is the first primetime kickoff since the 2008 Independence Bowl between Louisiana Tech and Northern Illinois.

﻿2023 will be the third consecutive pre-Christmas game date for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, which has aided in producing impressive television viewership. The bowl has averaged 2.86 million viewers in the last two years. This year will be the 31st consecutive year that the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be televised on an ESPN network.

The last time the Big 12 played in the Independence Bowl was Missouri in 2011, while Arizona was the last Pac-12 representative in 2013. The Big 12 is 4-8 all-time at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, and the Pac-12 sports a 3-1 record in four appearances in Shreveport.

The ticket renewal process is underway for fans who have bought Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl tickets in the past. Tickets will go on sale to the public in September and will be available at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets. Individual tickets will start at $20, and there will also be group tickets, Small Business Fan Packs, Family Four-Packs and other ticket packages available. For ticketing questions, fans can contact Ticketing Director Avrielle Steward at: asteward@independencebowl.org

Bowl Week will once again feature a full week of public events for fans to enjoy – including the annual Rally on the Red on Friday night, December 15. More information on bowl week events will be released at a later date. Fans can plan their trip to Shreveport for the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at LouisianaTravel.com.