CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is off two statewide law enforcement boards without explanation, but he says it’s probably no coincidence that his removal follows his continued public criticism of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s comprehensive criminal justice reforms.

Earlier this month, Edwards appointed Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker to the seat Prator held on the Louisiana Law Enforcement Commission since his appointment by Gov. Kathleen Blanco in 2004 and re-appointment by Edwards in 2016. He has also been removed from the LCLE Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), on which he had served since his appointment by Gov. Bobby Jindal in 2008.

The LCLE sets policy develops programs and administers federal grant funding to law enforcement and judicial programs throughout the state. It also oversees training standards for Louisiana police officers.

Prator says the governor is not obligated to offer any explanation for removals from state boards, and he did not get one in this case. But he believes it might have something to do with his ongoing and vocal opposition to the Criminal Justice Reinvestment Act championed by Edwards and passed during the 2017 legislative session.

While Sheriff Prator says he agrees with parts of the governor’s prison reform, he believes policies on release need strengthening and has repeatedly criticized the governor and the Louisiana Department of Corrections for faulty record keeping and for releasing inmates too early.

In December 2018, Prator called a news conference and used the case of now-convicted killer Dewayne Willie Watkins as an example of the need for further criminal justice reform in Louisiana to keep “hardened, habitual criminals” in prison.

Watkins had an extensive criminal history but was out of parole when he robbed, shot, and burned the bodies of Kelly and Heather Jose after asking the couple for a ride from the mall in November 2018. Prator said he should have been in jail for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, but the Criminal Justice Reinvestment Act effectively does not consider that the penalties for some violent offenses were significantly reduced as a result of the legislation.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office, however, says Sheriff Prator was not “removed” from the commission.

“In this case, Gov. Edwards appointed three new members which is in keeping with his commitment to expand opportunities for a variety of Louisianans to serve on all of the state boards and commissions,” Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Shauna Sanford said in a statement late Thursday afternoon.

Prator is currently serving his sixth term as Caddo Parish Sheriff and has announced plans to run for a seventh four-year term in 2023.