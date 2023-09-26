DES MOINES, Iowa (NEXSTAR) — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $835 million after no one beat the immense odds Monday night and won the top prize.

The winning numbers were: 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and 4.

Three people in Florida and one person in Oregon matched five numbers to win $1 million.

With the latest bit of lottery losing, there now have been 29 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, dating back to July 19 when a player in California won $1.08 billion.

That winless streak is due to the miserable odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million. It’s those long, long odds that result in such large top prizes, as they cause the jackpot to roll over week after week.

The jackpot is the eighth-largest ever, and would need to surpass $1 billion to climb any higher in the record books. The biggest jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize won in November 2022 in California.

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.050 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $835 million (Est. Powerball): Sept. 26, 2023 $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

Although the game highlights the $835 million prize, that is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 30 years. Winners almost always choose the cash payout option, which for the next drawing Wednesday night will be an estimated $390.4 million.

The giant jackpot would also be subject to federal taxes, and some states also tax lottery winnings.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.

Meanwhile, the $1.08 billion jackpot hit this summer remains unclaimed as does the record-setting $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot hit in Florida last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.