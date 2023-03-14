BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announces a new lawsuit aimed at protecting diabetic residents from high costs on Tuesday morning.

“Hundreds of thousands of our neighbors have been diagnosed with diabetes, and diabetes is one of the leading causes of death in our State despite effective treatments for it,” said Landry. “Many struggling with diabetes rely on insulin; even though this life-saving treatment has minimal costs to produce, its prices have increased exponentially for consumers.”

The lawsuit was announced at 9:30 a.m. at Prescriptions to Geaux in downtown Baton Rouge.