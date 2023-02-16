SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) —Congressman Nathaniel Moran got the chance to see firsthand the work that goes behind each piece of wood and toured one of the largest cabinet manufacturers in the U.S.

“Today was a wonderful opportunity to see firsthand where the rubber meets the road. East Texas has been building quality products for generations, and today was a great opportunity for me to see the operation here in Jefferson, Texas to understand more about the hurdles that they are facing, and supply chain issues, and trade issues, and how I can better serve them in congress,” says congressman Nathaniel Moran.

Experts at Master Woodcraft Cabinetry are dedicated to building superior cabinets, and with over 600 people employed, they produce thousands of cabinets a day.

“A lot of people don’t realize that this facility and one in Marshall, as well, in these small towns produces over 3,000 cabinets a day. And we want people to know that we do it from scratch here, says Master Woodcraft Cabinetry manager John Mcconnell.

“Well the quality of the product that comes out of this plant right here in east Texas is well known, and I wanted to make sure that I started here in my first couple of weeks in Congress to make sure that the folks here knew that I work for them, and see what I could do to solve their problems so that their business lives and their family lives can be made a whole lot easier,” says Moran.

“A lot of people in rural east Texas kind of feel forgotten, and a lot of manufacturer workers feel that way in the United States as well, so it means a lot and an incredible amount to our team member here to be able to have someone of his level come and see what they do, cause a lot of people were proud to show what they were doing today,” says Mcconnell.