MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) spoke at a stakeholder meeting to discuss extending passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor, which runs through North Louisiana.

According to reports, there is potential funding available to help fund the project. The rail line would divide the existing Amtrak Crescent line service in Meridian, Mississippi, to Dallas with stops in Shreveport, Ruston, and Monroe.