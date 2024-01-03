OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Oklahoma state congressman filed legislation to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all public school classrooms.

House Bill 2962 was filed Dec. 29 by Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, and would require every classroom to display a poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments, measuring at least 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall, beginning next school year.

The bill also outlines the specific text to be used for the display.

“The Ten Commandments is one of the foundations of our nation,” Olsen said in a news release. “Publicly and proudly displaying them in public school classrooms will serve as a reminder of the ethics of our state and country as students and teachers go about their day. It is my prayer that this display would inspire our young people during their formative years and encourage them to lead moral, principled lives.”

He said the Ten Commandments were referenced by the founding fathers as a code of morality and were taught in schools for hundreds of years.

HB2962 is available to be heard when the legislative session starts on Feb. 5.