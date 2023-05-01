MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Protesters gathered outside the McCurtain County Commissioner’s Office Monday morning as officials discussed the empty seat left by District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings.

Jennings resigned in April after the McCurtain Gazette-News reported a scandal involving recordings of several officials discussing killing reporters, returning to lynching Black people and making fun of a woman that died in a house fire. A few days after his resignation, Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered a special election to fill the District 2 Commissioner seat.

Protesters holding signs outside of McCurtain County Commissioners meeting (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

McCurtain County Board of Commissioners meeting May 1, 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

McCurtain County Board of Commissioners meeting May 1, 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Protesters holding signs outside of McCurtain County Commissioners meeting (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

McCurtain County Board of Commissioners Office (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Residents lined up to protest early Monday carrying signs demanding equality and calling for change. There have been many such protests since the shocking recordings were released.

The agenda notes state the board plans to discuss the appointment of District 2 Foreman Ray Bamburg to fill the District 2 Commissioner seat until a successor is elected.

Those interested in running can file at the McCurtain County Election Board’s Office from May 1-3. The Dist. 2 Commissioner’s Office says the special primary election will take place June 13. If unnecessary, a general election will take place Sept 12.

The McCurtain County Jail Trust will hold a special meeting on May 2 to discuss the possible discipline or resignation of McCurtain County Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix. Hendrix, Jennings, investigator Alicia Manning and Sheriff Kevin Clardy are all accused of participating in the racist and violent conversations recorded by the Gazette reporter.

Clardy is the Chairman of the McCurtain County Jail Trust. Neither he nor investigator Manning has announced intentions to step down.

