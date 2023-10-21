SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The fourth time is a charm as Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson gathers the votes to secure the Speaker of the House.

At the end of voting, Johnson secured 220 votes which is three more than the necessary 217.

The chaos in the United States House of Representatives that left a void in the nation’s third highest elected position came to an end as Johnson prevailed over Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Speaker-elect Johnson’s office issued a statement on today’s vote:

It is the honor of a lifetime to have been elected the 56th Speaker of the House. Thank you to my colleagues, friends, staff, and family for the unmatched support throughout this process. It has been an arduous few weeks, and a reminder that the House is as complicated and diverse as the people we represent. The urgency of this moment demands bold, decisive action to restore trust, advance our legislative priorities, and demonstrate good governance. Our House Republican Conference is united, and eager to work. As Speaker, I will ensure the House delivers results and inspires change for the American people. We will restore trust in this body. We will advance a comprehensive conservative policy agenda, combat the harmful policies of the Biden Administration, and support our allies abroad. And we will restore sanity to a government desperately in need of it. Let’s get back to work. United States Congressman Mike Johnson

In a statement, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards congratulated Johnson saying “Congratulations to Louisiana’s Mike Johnson on his election as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. In Louisiana, despite our differences, we have found was to work across party lines to guide our state through challenges and deliver progress for our people. I hope that Speaker Johnson can bring there Louisiana values to Washington.”