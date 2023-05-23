SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana will choose a new governor later this year and Jeff Landry’s newest campaign advertisements point squarely to Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart and other district attorneys in Louisiana’s most populated parishes.

In his latest campaign ad for Governor, Landry said that crime is the most pressing issue in Louisiana and he wants to hold prosecutors and criminals accountable if elected.

“Enough is enough. We’re going to hold everyone, and I mean everyone accountable for violent crime,” Landry said in his commercial campaign.

Landry created three campaign ads with the same message for the District Attorneys in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport.

Caddo Parish District Attorney, James Stewart, questions why Landry failed to show the face of East Baton Rouge DA Hillar Moore while showing the faces of Stewart and their Orleans Parish counterpart Jason Williams.

“I mean, I think it’s obvious,” Stewart says. “I think you need to talk to Jeff Landry why he has a Black DA in Caddo and a Black DA in Orleans but he doesn’t have the white DA in Baton Rouge so.”

The Gubernatorial Primary Election in Louisiana is October 14.