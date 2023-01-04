Baton Rouge, La. (BRPROUD) – U.S. Senator John Kennedy has announced that he will not run for governor in an email he sent to supporters.

After being re-elected to his seat in November, the Republican announced he was considering a bid for the governor’s seat. The statewide election will be this fall.

In an email to his supporters, Kennedy wrote the following:

“Permit me to begin with gratitude. “So many of you have called, texted and emailed that you would be with me unconditionally if I ran for Governor. You were there for me in my Senate re-election, and that you would support me for Governor means so much to me. Thank you for your grace and your friendship. “I have looked hard into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for Governor. Senator and Governor are very different jobs. “At this juncture, I just think I can help my state and my country more in the Senate. “I have passed more bills as the lead author than any first term senator in Louisiana’s history, but, to be an effective Senator, killing bad ideas is just as important as advancing good ones. I’m going to be very busy doing both. “God bless each of you, our state and our country.” John

Political hopefuls around the state including Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder have implied their decision to run hinged on whether they’d be competing against Kennedy.

“Senator Kennedy continues to play a vital role in fighting for Louisiana in the United States Senate. I have always enjoyed our friendship and working relationship. We share a common interest in making our state the best it can be. And, I look forward to continuing working with Senator Kennedy for all of Louisiana” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in a statement to BRProud.com

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is the only announced candidate for the Oct. 14 election.

“I want to thank Senator Kennedy for his continued service to Louisiana and our nation. John has been a strong voice in the US Senate for Louisiana. Now more than ever, we need someone like him to hold the Biden Administration accountable for their failed, liberal agenda. I look forward to working with the Senator as we fight for our state, which we both care deeply about” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in a statement made on Twitter.