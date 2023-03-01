MORRILTON, Ark.— Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a proclamation kicking off the Arkansas Parks Centennial Wednesday morning.

The signing was held in Morrilton at Petit Jean State Park at the Cedar Creek Canyon Overlook.

The legislation that stated the Arkansas State Parks system, Act 276, was enacted in 1923, with Petit Jean being the first state park in Arkansas.

The governor was joined by First Gentleman Bryan Sanders; Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Mike Mills; members of the State Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission and park rangers.

