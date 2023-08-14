SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday afternoon Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for Louisiana due to the prolonged extreme heat across the state.

“This summer, the National Weather Service has issued a record number of excessive heat warnings for Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “The Louisiana Department of Health reports that the state has already exceeded the average number of annual heat-related emergency room visits. Additionally, drought conditions and a significant drop in the Mississippi River’s water level have added stress on water supplies and agriculture. This declaration will allow the state to mobilize resources and aid those most affected. Please continue to take precautions when you are outside and check on neighbors who might need assistance.”

The administrative step authorizes the use of state resources to aid in emergency response efforts. The Governor’s Office said they will continue to update the public on heat-related threats and other weather emergencies.

The move comes one day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency in many counties across the state, including Harrison, Marion, Panola and Shelby counties in East Texas.

The entire state of Louisiana is currently under a burn ban.