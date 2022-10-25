DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A rally was held on Tuesday morning outside the Desoto Parish Courthouse, showing support for community activist Breka Peoples. Peoples was charged with a misdemeanor of electioneering: campaigning or influencing voters as they go to the polls.

Peoples, the founder of The People’s Promise, stood outside the court before her trial to talk about her alleged actions in 2020.

“A hundred men march dressed in suits, as we walked across the streets, marched into the polls. Amanda Raynes, she ran across the street she stopped me. She said, ‘Breka Peoples, you can’t organize anything.’ I didn’t know who she was. She never stated who she was, and she told me to leave, and I left,” says Peoples.

Two years ago, one hundred men marched to the Desoto Parish Library to vote on Saturday, Oct. 17th. Raynes reportedly told Peoples she couldn’t be within 600 feet of a polling place while campaigning.

According to court documents, Peoples did not leave the premises.

“She continued to remain at the polling place in violation of LSA-R.S. 18:1462A(2),” the document reads.

Keturah Butler-Reed, the Louisiana regional organizer for Black Voters Matter, says what is happening is “voter suppression and voter intimidation.”

“We have to rally behind this Black woman who’s been consistently going into her community to fight and protect our democracy,” says Butler-Reed.

Kenny Ray Cox, the Louisiana State Rep., says he is embarrassed. Like Butler-Reed, he says it is also an act of intimidation.

“Because this issue is not a true issue, it’s something they want to do to intimidate folks so that we won’t go out to vote,” says Cox.

Peoples, who will face up to six months in jail if convicted, says all she wanted to do was let Black people know the importance of voting.

“They’re trying to strip my constitutional rights,” says Peoples. “They know early voting, throughout the state of Louisiana, we get the people out to vote. They know what they’re doing, but they ain’t doing anything. We still rallied to the polls. We have stuff all across Louisiana with Black Voters Matter, and just know we’re coming, and victory going to be ours.”

Peoples says her court hearing has been postponed until Dec. 8th.

KTAL/KMSS also reached out to the Desoto Parish District Attorney’s Office, and they had no comment.