SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Senator Bill Cassidy released a statement about whether or not he will enter the 2023 race for Louisiana Governor on Friday morning.

Cassidy took to Twitter to publish the following statement:

When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and serve the United States of America. For the last several years, I have been working on specific legislation that is critical for the future of our state and country. I don’t know if these solutions will pass, but I know they will not pass if I decide to run for another office. I have chosen to remain focused on the job I was sent here to do and to see those efforts through. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for governor. Senator Bill Cassidy

Had Cassidy decided to enter the race, he would have been one of three Louisiana republicans in the race. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Louisiana’s other sitting United States Senator John Kennedy said he is “seriously considering” a run for the state’s highest office.