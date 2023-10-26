SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After America experiences its longest stretch without a Speaker of the House, another moment in history is made with Congressman Mike Johnson being elected as speaker on Wednesday. Johnson is the first House Speaker from Louisiana.

Louisianians first got to know Johnson when he was a Louisiana State House Representative from 2015 to 2017. He was then elected to Congress in 2016.

We spoke to the chair of the Caddo Republican party about his new position.

“Mike is very personable. Very affable. When he’s speaking with you, you feel as though you have all his attention. I think that’s why his colleagues in Congress choose him as Speaker of the House because he is someone who is friendly and can get along with folks even when they maybe fundamental differences on the issue,” said Louis Avallone, chair of the Caddo Parish Republican party.

Avallone spoke highly of Johnson’s character and dedication to preserving constitutional values.

“He is more principal than he is partisan. We are a nation of laws, not men. For the House Speaker to understand that is really exciting,” Avallone said.

Johnson is a Shreveport native who attended Captain Shreve High School and LSU. As a former constitutional attorney, Johnson also represented Christian organizations in lawsuits that gained notoriety for their opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion.

As congressman, Johnson became Vice Chair of the Republican Conference and served on the Armed Services Committee and Judiciary Committee.

Avallone said as the new speaker, it should bring more attention to northwest Louisiana.

“I think it will be a great deal of attention to our state. Hopefully, that may translate to new business wanting to come to the state,” Avallone said.

One of the trending Internet searches on Wednesday was people asking “What is Louisiana’s 4th congressional district?”