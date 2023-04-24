SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux released a statement Monday regarding an officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of a local man Sunday night.

In it, Arceneaux says he was briefed Monday morning on the shooting that resulted in the death of Joseph Dewayne Taylor. Following the shooting, he says the Shreveport Police Department notified the Louisiana State Police, who took over the investigation.

“Any event that results in a fatal shooting by a police officer is a serious and sensitive matter. The family of Mr. Taylor, the officers involved, and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation. The City and SPD will cooperate fully with LSP in their review of this matter.”

The shooting sparked protests Monday, with community members gathering at the Shreveport Police Station at noon. Another protest will take place at the City Council meeting at 3:00 p.m.

The LSP has requested that any communication about the shooting come to them. Arceneaux says his office “will comply with that directive so as not to jeopardize the investigation or its independence.”

The LSP encourages anyone with information and/or pictures and video to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-741-2735. In addition, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.