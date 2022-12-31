SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with Shreveport police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Thursday morning.
According to police, officers responded to reports of a major hit-and-run at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Camille Street.
Officers found a man and woman in the roadway suffering what they believed were suffering from life-threatening injuries. Both victims were brought to a hospital by a Shreveport Fire emergency unit.
The woman’s condition was upgraded to non-life threatening while the man’s injuries are still considered life-threatening.
The hit-and-run vehicle is identified as a burgundy Chevrolet or GMC SUV. The vehicle has front-end damage due to impact on the bicycle that that man and woman were riding on. The SUV may also be missing a fog light.
Detectives are asking auto collision centers and citizens to look for a vehicle matching the description of the SUV.
Anyone with information on this vehicle’s location should call Shreveport Police Crash Investigators at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or their P3Tips app.