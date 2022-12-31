SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with Shreveport police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a major hit-and-run at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Camille Street.

Officers found a man and woman in the roadway suffering what they believed were suffering from life-threatening injuries. Both victims were brought to a hospital by a Shreveport Fire emergency unit.

The woman’s condition was upgraded to non-life threatening while the man’s injuries are still considered life-threatening.

The hit-and-run vehicle is identified as a burgundy Chevrolet or GMC SUV. The vehicle has front-end damage due to impact on the bicycle that that man and woman were riding on. The SUV may also be missing a fog light.

Detectives are asking auto collision centers and citizens to look for a vehicle matching the description of the SUV.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information on this vehicle’s location should call Shreveport Police Crash Investigators at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or their P3Tips app.