The dry air that invaded the area to begin the week will stick around. Some of the coolest air of the season so far arrives Thursday night with 40s possible over much of the area. Burn bans are starting to return with no rain for a few weeks. Ian makes landfall over SW Florida.

High temperatures so far today

The coolest air of the season: Wednesday once again began with cool temperatures around the ArkLaTex. Most of the area saw overnight lows in the low to middle 50s. The cool conditions will stick around for the next several nights with the coolest morning coming Friday morning with lows in the 40s and low 50s. So far the coolest temperature this season in Shreveport has been 55 degrees. Lows Thursday morning will settle in the low to middle 50s which is around ten degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be a little cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The dry weather continues: Futurecast shows that we will once again see a mostly clear sky Wednesday night and lots of sunshine over the ArkLaTex Thursday. The wind will stay out of the north to northeast through this weekend and pretty much all of next week. This will prevent any invasion of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. That means that we will not see any rain as the clear nights and sunny days stick around through this weekend and all of next week. We may have to wait two weeks to see any hope of more rain.

Futurecast updated every hour

Ian slams Florida: Ian continued to strengthen Tuesday night and has nearly become a category five hurricane. As it made landfall, it possibly produced a storm surge of more than 20 feet near Fort Myers and Cape Coral, FL. It is now beginning to move across Florida and will do so very slowly. This will result in rainfall totals that could eclipse two feet in some areas. Ian will likely emerge over the Atlantic as a tropical storm and then make a second landfall along the Georgia or South Carolina coast Friday. It will then weaken over the Carolinas this weekend. You can see the latest forecast and impacts from Ian below.

Another taste of heat? It still appears that we will see a warming trend that will begin this weekend and continue into the middle of next week. Overnight lows will climb from the low 50s Friday morning to the upper 50s and low 60s by next Wednesday morning. Daytime highs will warm from near 80 tomorrow and Friday to the upper 80s by next Wednesday. The good news is that while it will be on the hot side, it won’t feel too bad as the continuous north to northeasterly wind will keep humidity levels low.