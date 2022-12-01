SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – East Texas football excellence will be on full display this Friday night in Marshall as the top ranked team in 4A Division II, the Carthage Bulldogs, take on a familiar opponent: the Pleasant Grove Hawks.

“We’ve played them the last four years and we’ve been pretty fortunate against those guys and hopefully we’ll be fortunate again Friday night,” said Bulldogs head coach Pat Surratt, whose team is 4-0 against Pleasant Grove since 2018.



The Bulldogs are known for their streaks. Before their loss to China Spring last postseason, Carthage had won 41 straight games. Their new streak sits at 13 consecutive wins. If Pleasant Grove wants to pull the upset, it’s going to be because they played mistake-free football.

“You’re gonna have to play a perfect game to beat those guys and knock them off so that’s what our guys are striving for: perfection,” said Hawks head coach Josh Gibson. “You can’t have the miscues of the fumbles, the penalties, the self inflicting wounds. When you play a great team, they have to beat you, you can’t beat yourself. So, we’ve gotta stay away from errors.”



For Carthage, it’s easy to assume they have the Hawks number. Even still, Pat Surrat is expecting a battle in Marshall this Friday night.

“It’s the fourth round in East Texas. You’re gonna get a good opponent in the fourth round, there’s no question, especially if you’re playing somebody else in East Texas, we’re very familiar with that,” said Coach Surrat. “It’s gonna be a war, we know it, and we’re excited about it.”



The winner of this heavyweight bout will advance to the 4A Division II state semi-finals, where they’ll take on the winner of Monahans and Glen Rose. Kick-off is set for 7PM at Marshall Maverick Stadium on December 2.

