BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Parkway High School student was arrested last Thursday after making terroristic threats on campus.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old student was arrested at the high school on Thursday, Nov. 22.

Police say earlier in the week the PHS student made alarming comments that other students overheard during class. The incident was not reported to the Student Resource Office or school administration until later in the week.

Once notified, the SROs and BSO Detectives immediately began an investigation into the matter and conducted several interviews with witnesses and the suspect. The suspect was ultimately arrested for one count of terrorizing and booked into Ware Detention Center.

“Every threat, whether real or perceived, against a school in Bossier Parish will be taken

seriously and will be thoroughly investigated by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff

Whittington said in a release.

Sheriff Whittington also added, “I would like to encourage both parents and students to

remember that if they see something, say something when it comes to threatening

comments or actions. All threats against schools, whether said in a joking manner or not,

can lead to serious consequences.”