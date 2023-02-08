BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Parkway High School senior linebacker Barrett Newman will continue his football career at Liberty University.

Newman signed his letter of intent on Wednesday in the Parkway gymnasium.

He feels like playing for Coy Brotherton and the Panthers coaching staff has him ready for the division one level.

“It’s prepared me for the next level, all of the hard work we put in, we like to call ourselves a blue collar high school because we go to work everyday” said Newman. “Taking away from Parkway is my hard work and determination I’m going to have at the next level.”

College football has been a dream for Newman since middle school and now that dream is becoming a reality.