SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Yesterday morning we were invited to help celebrate Kwanzaa with one of the local African American Art Societies. Pamoja Art Gallery which is located at 3806 Linwood Avenue hosted their 15th annual breakfast event. Many artists and community members attended to enjoy good food and learn about the history of Kwanzaa.

The Pan-African tradition was established back in the mid 19-60’s during the same time Pamoja Art Society was founded. Pomja was founded by Professor Roosevelt Daniel who started the art department at Southern University and began this organization 65 years ago.

Chairmen of the board of Pamoja Arts Society Jameelah Alameen says “In 23 years we have managed to create a cultural art center, an executive headquarters, we adopted a park at the head of Texas street on Sprague & Douglas street. It’s called Pamoja Legacy Park and it’s our first footprint for black people in this city as far as any park.”

We also spoke to her son Frenchie Evans who is the Director of Pamoja Art Society and he reminded us to “do it every day, make it 365. It’s not just one day. We have to strive every day to be better and with the principles of Kwanzaa if you do that you are going to be successful”.

The last day of Kwanzaa can be celebrated on New Year’s Day. Before we left we asked the Chairman of the board Jameelah Alameen how the community can get involved with Pamoja Arts. She added “We really need donations and that’s one thing that black people need to really start doing is donating to things that are important. We wanna put murals in Allendale because it’s blight. You know are brings about thought, color you know. That’s what our goal is. Our goal is to improve our community and make things better for us”.