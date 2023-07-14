SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – CenterPoint Energy partners for another year kicking off the Red River Balloon Rally annual festival event in Shreveport Bossier.

Courtesy: Visit Shreveport-Bossier Facebook page.

Residents can expect live bands and entertainment, food, retail vendors, tethered hot air balloon rides, and a magical hot air balloon glow experience.

The family-friendly event is presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism also now known as Visit Shreveport Bossier.

If wind speeds permit the Louisiana State Ballooning Championship race will take place on July 15 – 16.

Tickets will be sold at the gate for five dollars for ages six and older. Children age five and under are allowed in free.

Festivities begin Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m.

Friday, June 14

5:00pm – 6:00pm Piped In Music – Louisiana Downs – Stage

6:00pm – 7:00pm Flight Delay – Louisiana Downs – Stage

7:00pm – 8:30pm Tethered Rides Begin – Louisiana Downs – Track Infield

7:15pm – 8:30pm Barksdale Bubble – Louisiana Downs – Stage

8:30pm – 9:15pm Balloon Glow – Louisiana Downs – Track Infield

9:15pm – 10:00pm Piped In Music



Saturday, June 15

5:00pm – 6:00pm Piped In Music – Louisiana Downs – Stage

6:00pm – 7:00pm Pat Mason and Bayou Boogie – Louisiana Downs – Stage

7:00pm – 8:30pm Tethered Ride Begin – Louisiana Downs – Track Infield

7:15pm – 8:30pm Jimmy Wooten – Louisiana Downs – Stage

8:30pm – 9:15pm Balloon Glow – Louisiana Downs – Track Infield

9:15pm – 10:00pm Piped In Music