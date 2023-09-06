SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 19th annual Highland Jazz & Blues Festival will return to Shreveport’s Historic Highland neighborhood at Columbia Park.

There will be nine performers playing across two stages including the Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble, De’Lontell Thomas, Twang Darkly, Co-op Mode, and others from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 16.

The free music festival will feature Grammy-nominated vocalist/guitarist and Shreveport native, Buddy Flett on the Pavilion Stage and many more musicians from the community and beyond.

Rounding out the day is J and the Causeways, a Soul / R&B “juggernaut ensemble that formed at the legendary Maple Leaf Bar in New Orleans.”

Pavilion Stage

11:00 a.m. – Buddy Flett

12:15 p.m. – Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble

1:30 p.m. – Curtis Mills feat. Groove Minded

3:00 p.m. – Zach Edwards and The Medicine

4:30 p.m. – J and The Causeways

BOM Gazebo Stage

11:30 a.m. – De’Lontrell Thomas

1:00 p.m. – Twang Darkly

2:30 p.m. – Co-op Mode

4:00 p.m. – Full on Pocket

In addition to music, there will be more than 70 food and art vendors onsite and a Children’s Area with multiple activities planned throughout the afternoon.

A designated pet area will also be sponsored by Heavenly Acres for pets.

A free shuttle will run to Columbia Park approximately every 30 minutes from Mall St. Vincent in the north corner near Dillard’s.