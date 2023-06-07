SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pottery is making a comeback this summer as The ClayGround Louisiana opens its doors for children to learn skills during their two summer camp sessions.

Tessa Hall, the owner of the studio, has made it her duty to create a space where children can come to learn the practices of wheel throwing, painting, and pinch pottery.

The first camp session, “All Things Dirt,” is scheduled for June 12-14. Kids will be divided into groups for a chance to paint slip-molded clay, engage in hand-building, and spend some time on the pottery wheel.

The second session will take place from July 24-26 and will be exclusively for girls, focusing on building self-esteem and encouraging peer involvement.

Although Hall’s pottery studio has been in business for only one month, every event she hosts sells out quickly. She considers herself a hobby potter who enjoys sharing her knowledge of the skill.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“In my own experience, I noticed that I felt more balanced. I’m a very analytical person, and I have a brain that never stops. So, I observed that it quieted down, and my creative mind came alive,” Hall said.

You can also check out the upcoming Father’s Day event. The day will include a barbecue, a cornhole tournament, and activities for pottery customization and painting.

To participate in the upcoming The ClayGround summer camps or Father’s Day event visit their website.