SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish is a buzz with excitement as the highly anticipated second annual CommUnity talent show and award celebration by Oasis of Hope draws near.

The Downtown Shreveport’s Riverview Theatre will be the site of the event on August 23.

Dr. Sharon F. Green, the founder of Oasis of Hope and organizer of the event, promises an evening of exceptional entertainment but also a unifying platform for the community, a tribute to educators, and a spotlight for the incredible talents of students within the region.

Headlining this remarkable evening is none other than the esteemed award-winning artist, Kathy Taylor. Joining the lineup is the graceful ballerina Ashley-Nicole Murphy, whose elegant moves will mesmerize the audience, and Broadway’s very own director and producer, Zhailon Levingston.

Guiding us through this enchanting journey will be none other than Caddo Parish’s distinguished superintendent, Dr. Lamar Goree, who will take on the role of one of the evening’s emcees.

For more information on how to purchase tickets visit Oasis of Hope’s Facebook page.