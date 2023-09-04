BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The track at Louisiana Downs opened in 1974 but closed in 2019 due to the pandemic. On September 2, the Super Derby came back to Bossier City bringing back a momentous event to the community and visitors.

“The racing part of the business is important for Louisiana and for the community. This track is important, and I think for a long time we saw it was neglected, and so we saw an opportunity to come in, be able to put in some capital and money into the facility, and really see some things go in a positive direction,” said Kevin Preston, President of Louisiana Downs.

One family, the Litwiler’s said they came to the event to support their friends who are trainers as well as watch the races and compete in the hat competition.

Our very own, Lynn Vance and Alex Meachum were judges and said they were happy to be out in the community on this important day.

“It’s a wonderful event to be able to represent KTAL and come to Louisiana Downs. This place means so much to the community. It’s fun for families and has a huge financial impact for our area. So we’re just happy to be a part of it, and support local,” said both Vance and Meachum.

Meachum also reflected on the fact that her parents used to be horse trainers. She is excited to see where the establishment will go.

“To see it being revitalized and all the effort they are putting into it to make it exciting and different for future generations, is very wonderful to see,” said Meachum.

Preston bought the establishment in 2021 and is looking forward to building more at Louisiana Downs.

“It’s such an iconic track that you have stories from, so many people about their, you know growing up here, or their parents, or their grandparents used to come to the races. And starting to see some of the progressiveness that we’re doing with the, you know, the capital that we’re putting out. So I would just encourage people if you haven’t been here for a while, come out. See what we have, see what we’re doing, and I think they’re really going to like what they see.”

The Litwiler Family says that everyone should enjoy, especially if you love horses and dressing up.

“It’s family-friendly. So it doesn’t matter if you have kids or if you’re single, you know, you can come do this with, you know, at any time. And it’s a new experience if you’ve never done it. It’s so much fun. And you can dress up!”