SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 39th Annual SWEPCO Mudbug Madness Festival returns to the riverfront this Memorial Day weekend with music, food, and fun for everyone.

The festival, to be held May 26-28, will run from 11 am to 11 pm each day.

Friday there is no charge until 5 pm. After 5 pm on Friday, admission is $10.00 through the remainder of the festival. Free admission is offered to children under 10 and to anyone showing a Military ID.

Mudbug Madness will feature two performing stages featuring 29 bands, Kids on the Bayou Stage and activities, artisan booths, food vendors, crawfish eating contests, festival souvenirs, a Cornhole Tournament and Challenge, and plenty of cold beverages and boiled crawfish.

“We are so excited to be bringing these great musicians back together for a night of nostalgia and great music,” says Festival Chair, Terri Mathews. “We had kicked around this idea ever since Humphree’s in Shreve Square burned down last year. It really made that generation start thinking about the old days of great music so we reached out to the musicians and Rewind was born.”

39th Mudbug Madness in Shreveport, LA

Sammy Kershaw

Bag of Donuts

Chubby Carrier

Jamie Bergeron

Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe

The NBC 6 Madness Stage will feature headline performers Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, Blue Crab Redemption, and country recording star, Sammy Kershaw.

Other Madness Stage performers include Dikki Du & the Zydeco Krewe, Dwayne Doopsie, Creole String Beans, Jamie Bergeron, and more.

The FOX 33 Swamp Stage will feature headliners Tipsey the Band, Stiff Necked Fools, and Bag of Donuts.

Other Swamp Stage performers will include Chicken Brothers, Johnny Earthquake & the Moondogs, Slurred Words, Betty Lewis, and Chicken on the Bone to name a few.

A special addition to this year’s festival will be Mudbug Madness Rewind to be held from 5-10 pm on Thursday, May 25. This night will feature the reunion of three local favorite bands, The Crawdads, The Boomers, and Shreveport native, Papa Mali formerly of The Killer Bees.

Kids on the Bayou will feature magicians, dancers, karate demonstrations, and youth bands. There will also be a Rock Wall, hands-on art activities in grab-and-go bags, food, and artist vendors, Bricks for Kids Lego experience, and a Video Game Truck.

Special events will include the popular Celebrity Crawfish Eating Contest opening day at noon featuring local on-air personalities and VIPs, the crowd-thrilling Men’s Crawfish Eating Contest Saturday at 1 pm, Crawfish Calling Contest Saturday at 4:15 pm and the Women’s Crawfish Eating Contest Sunday at 2:30 pm.

Returning to Mudbug Madness again this year is the CONTERRA Networks Cornhole Tournament. This will include a Business Challenge on Friday with 100% of registration fees going to the charity of the winner’s choice;

Luck of the Draw Challenge on Sunday with a guaranteed payout of $750; and the main Bring Your Own Partner Tournament on Saturday with a guaranteed payout of $1000.

Other special features of this year’s festival will be $5.00 Lunch Specials on Friday, all-day Happy Hour $3.00 beverage prices Friday from 11 am to 7 pm, and the Shiner Beer Garden.

“Once again, we have built a fabulous festival for the community complete with the throwback night featuring the reunion of three popular local bands,” says Festival Chair, Terri Mathews. “In addition to exceptional music and food, every inch of the festival site will be full of exciting vendors and programming including interactive sponsor booths, tasting booths, a cornhole tournament, and a beer garden. The sights, sounds, and smells will be the perfect kick-off to summertime.”

For more information on Mudbug Madness, please visit www.mudbugmadness.com.