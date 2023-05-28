SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 39th annual Mudbug Madness festival is held each Memorial Day Weekend at Shreveport’s Festival Plaza.

The three-day festival has two stages featuring 29 bands playing live music all day long.

The family-friendly event offers a kid’s area, special events, and a cornhole tournament.

People can shop from over 20 local food and artist vendors.

“We were looking for events where we could get the word out and spread the word of My Hometown Baby,” said C.J. Simpkins, My Hometown Baby. “And Mugbug Madness looked like a great event with a long history and lot of people. So we were like let’s go for it.”

Mudbug Madness is a private, non-profit organization serving downtown Shreveport.

Over 700 volunteers help out over the course of the three days.

On Thursday night, three Shreveport bands reunited to bring Mudbug Madness Rewind. On Friday, local media participated in the Celebrity Crawfish Eating Contest, including employees of KTAL. Saturday, a men’s crawfish eating contest, and women compete on Sunday.

Admission is $10 per person or free with a Military I.D.

“The festivals always bring a sense of togetherness and bringing people out,” Simpkins said. “To have fun, live music, it’s awesome, great food. So I think it’s a great event.”