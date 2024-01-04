SHREVEPORT (KTAL/KMSS) — Robinson Film Center, a non-profit arts organization and movie theatre, has begun renovating its restaurant, Abby Singer’s Bistro, since opening 15 years ago.

According to a press release, the project is scheduled to run for several weeks, with a planned reopening in February.

“We are very excited about this project. We have been planning it for quite some time, and we could not have begun this work without the generous support of many local organizations,” said RFC’s Executive Director, Wendell Riley.

While the restaurant is undergoing renovations, the bistro will continue providing regular lunch and dinner service along with takeout options.