SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in Shreveport and Bossier are looking for ways to beat the heat, and what better way than with a cold treat? Here are the most popular ice cream, custard, and Italian ice shops in town!

Sweetport

Sweetport ice cream shop in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

If you’re looking for homemade ice cream, this trendy scoop shop is the place to be. The shop also carries sweet snacks like oatmeal cream pies, s’mores cookies and more.

Fan favorites include butter pecan, cookie dough and mint Oreo. Sweetport’s current specials are chocolate and peanut butter cookie (containing Nutter Butter cookies) and banana fanin (containing Nilla Wafer cookies). Check out their yummy ice cream options here.

3301 Line Ave., Shreveport, La.

Mon-Thurs 12:00-8:00 p.m.

Fri & Sat 12:00-9:00 p.m.

Sun 1:00-6:00 p.m.

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Andy’s Frozen Custard in Bossier City (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Shreveport-Bossier’s favorite custard shop offers outdoor seating and a drive-through. Andy’s serves up delicious frozen custard, shakes, sundaes, splits and flavored teas. Grab a Strawberry Shortcake Sundae or a Freedom Berry Jackhammer with strawberries, blueberries and marshmallow creme from their specials menu this month.

Their BootDaddy Concrete is a favorite among local diners. It combines vanilla or chocolate frozen custard with Oreo, crème caramel and hot fudge. During the month of June loyalty members can get a free tea with a $5 purchase on Tea Tuesdays. Check out their menu here.

3117 Airline Dr., Bossier City, La.

Mon-Thurs 11:00 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Fri & Sat 11:00 a.m.-12:00 a.m.

Happy Belly’s Italian Ice Factory

Happy Belly’s Italian Ice Factory in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Drive up to the window and take home one of Happy Belly’s fruity Italian ice, gelati, custard or floats. Italian ice is a frozen treat made with finely granulated ice and fruit or other flavorings but doesn’t contain dairy or egg ingredients like a sherbet. Happy Belly’s Italian ice is a great fat-free, dairy-free option to cool off.

Customers love Happy Belly’s cotton candy, strawberry and peach Italian ice flavors. Current specials at the sweets shop include What-A-Melon shakes and Mangonada (containing mango ice, DOLE whip, chamoy, mango and tajin). See their menu for more delicious options.

5710 Youree Dr., Shreveport, La.

Mon-Sat 12:00-8:00 p.m.

Sun 1:00-8:00 p.m.