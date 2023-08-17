CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Players of the nation’s most popular recreational sports have two new places to play in Caddo Parish.

Caddo Parks and Recreation announced that two new cornhole courts have opened at parks in the parish.

“Cornhole is one of the most popular recreational sports in America and we are truly listening to our citizen needs,” Caddo Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Wesley said. “We’re excited to provide trendy, fun, and recreational park amenities to drive Caddo Parish families and visitors to our parks.”

The new courts located at Earl G. Williamson Park and Eddie D. Jones Park are covered with a commercial shade structure to protect players from extreme heat or other inclement weather.

Earl G. Williamson Park – 11425 LA. Highway 1, Oil City

Eddie D. Jones Park – 8400 Mike Clark Road, Keithville

Players must provide their own bean bags and are expected to adhere to rules of common courtesy and fair play.

For more information visit the Caddo Parks website.